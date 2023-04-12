MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -156 Chicago White Sox +132 N.Y Yankees -118 at CLEVELAND…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -156 Chicago White Sox +132 N.Y Yankees -118 at CLEVELAND +100 at BALTIMORE -184 Oakland +154 at TAMPA BAY -126 Boston +108 at TORONTO -290 Detroit +235 at TEXAS -174 Kansas City +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -116 at N.Y METS -102 St. Louis -180 at COLORADO +152 Milwaukee -148 at ARIZONA +126 at PHILADELPHIA -190 Miami +160 at ATLANTA -275 Cincinnati +225 LA Dodgers -176 at SAN FRANCISCO +148

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -178 at PITTSBURGH +150 Seattle OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF at LA ANGELS -320 Washington +260

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y ISLANDERS -375 Montreal +290 Dallas -164 at ST. LOUIS +136 at CALGARY -250 San Jose +205

