Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 11, 2023, 12:10 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -166 at CLEVELAND +140
at BALTIMORE -196 Oakland +164
at TAMPA BAY -184 Boston +154
at TORONTO -275 Detroit +225
at MINNESOTA -148 Chicago White Sox +126
at TEXAS -275 Kansas City +225

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -162 Miami +136
at N.Y METS -154 San Diego +130
at ATLANTA -255 Cincinnati +210
St. Louis -164 at COLORADO +138
Milwaukee -136 at ARIZONA +116
LA Dodgers -146 at SAN FRANCISCO +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -178 at PITTSBURGH +150
Seattle OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF
at LA ANGELS -330 Washington +265

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -205 Buffalo +168
at BOSTON -280 Washington +225
at TAMPA BAY -132 Toronto +110
at CAROLINA -260 Detroit +215
at PHILADELPHIA -170 Columbus +140
at PITTSBURGH -450 Chicago +340
at MINNESOTA -128 Winnipeg +106
Edmonton -115 at COLORADO -104
Vancouver -160 at ANAHEIM +132
at VEGAS -142 Seattle +118

Sports

