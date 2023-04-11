MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -166 at CLEVELAND +140 at BALTIMORE -196 Oakland +164 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-166
|at CLEVELAND
|+140
|at BALTIMORE
|-196
|Oakland
|+164
|at TAMPA BAY
|-184
|Boston
|+154
|at TORONTO
|-275
|Detroit
|+225
|at MINNESOTA
|-148
|Chicago White Sox
|+126
|at TEXAS
|-275
|Kansas City
|+225
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-162
|Miami
|+136
|at N.Y METS
|-154
|San Diego
|+130
|at ATLANTA
|-255
|Cincinnati
|+210
|St. Louis
|-164
|at COLORADO
|+138
|Milwaukee
|-136
|at ARIZONA
|+116
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+124
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-178
|at PITTSBURGH
|+150
|Seattle
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-330
|Washington
|+265
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-205
|Buffalo
|+168
|at BOSTON
|-280
|Washington
|+225
|at TAMPA BAY
|-132
|Toronto
|+110
|at CAROLINA
|-260
|Detroit
|+215
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-170
|Columbus
|+140
|at PITTSBURGH
|-450
|Chicago
|+340
|at MINNESOTA
|-128
|Winnipeg
|+106
|Edmonton
|-115
|at COLORADO
|-104
|Vancouver
|-160
|at ANAHEIM
|+132
|at VEGAS
|-142
|Seattle
|+118
