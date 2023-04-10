Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 10, 2023, 12:56 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -110 at MINNESOTA -106
at CLEVELAND -152 N.Y Yankees +128
at BALTIMORE -188 Oakland +158
at TAMPA BAY -148 Boston +126
at TEXAS -166 Kansas City +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102
at N.Y METS -146 San Diego +124
at ATLANTA -205 Cincinnati +172
St. Louis -138 at COLORADO +118
at ARIZONA -142 Milwaukee +120
LA Dodgers -146 at SAN FRANCISCO +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -200 at PITTSBURGH +168
Seattle -158 at CHICAGO CUBS +134
at LA ANGELS -235 Washington +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -154 at WASHINGTON +128
at WINNIPEG -310 San Jose +245
at FLORIDA -137 Toronto +114
at N.Y RANGERS -184 Buffalo +152
Carolina -184 at OTTAWA +152
Dallas -184 at DETROIT +152
Minnesota -310 at CHICAGO +245
at CALGARY -196 Nashville +162
Seattle -240 at ARIZONA +195
at LOS ANGELES -188 Vancouver +155

