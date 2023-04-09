NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 7 (OFF) Atlanta at CHICAGO 6 (220½) Detroit at MIAMI 5½ (OFF)…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 7 (OFF) Atlanta at CHICAGO 6 (220½) Detroit at MIAMI 5½ (OFF) Orlando at NEW YORK 9 (OFF) Indiana at CLEVELAND 4½ (OFF) Charlotte at TORONTO 2½ (225½) Milwaukee Houston 3½ (OFF) at WASHINGTON at BROOKLYN 4 (OFF) Philadelphia at MINNESOTA 3½ (OFF) New Orleans Sacramento 1 (OFF) at DENVER LA Clippers 13 (OFF) at PHOENIX at LA LAKERS 16½ (OFF) Utah at DALLAS 4 (OFF) San Antonio Golden State 16½ (OFF) at PORTLAND Memphis 2 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -300 Oakland +245 Boston -116 at DETROIT -102 N.Y Yankees -146 at BALTIMORE +124 Seattle -124 at CLEVELAND +106 Houston -110 at MINNESOTA -106 at LA ANGELS -130 Toronto +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -188 Cincinnati +158 at N.Y METS -156 Miami +132 at MILWAUKEE -156 St. Louis +132 at COLORADO -142 Washington +120 LA Dodgers -130 at ARIZONA +110 San Diego -120 at ATLANTA +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 Texas -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102 at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Kansas City +136

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -280 at PHILADELPHIA +225 Colorado -295 at ANAHEIM +235

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.