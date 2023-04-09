EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
The Associated Press

April 9, 2023, 12:40 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 7 (OFF) Atlanta
at CHICAGO 6 (220½) Detroit
at MIAMI (OFF) Orlando
at NEW YORK 9 (OFF) Indiana
at CLEVELAND (OFF) Charlotte
at TORONTO (225½) Milwaukee
Houston (OFF) at WASHINGTON
at BROOKLYN 4 (OFF) Philadelphia
at MINNESOTA (OFF) New Orleans
Sacramento 1 (OFF) at DENVER
LA Clippers 13 (OFF) at PHOENIX
at LA LAKERS 16½ (OFF) Utah
at DALLAS 4 (OFF) San Antonio
Golden State 16½ (OFF) at PORTLAND
Memphis 2 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -300 Oakland +245
Boston -116 at DETROIT -102
N.Y Yankees -146 at BALTIMORE +124
Seattle -124 at CLEVELAND +106
Houston -110 at MINNESOTA -106
at LA ANGELS -130 Toronto +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -188 Cincinnati +158
at N.Y METS -156 Miami +132
at MILWAUKEE -156 St. Louis +132
at COLORADO -142 Washington +120
LA Dodgers -130 at ARIZONA +110
San Diego -120 at ATLANTA +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
Texas -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102
at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Kansas City +136

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -280 at PHILADELPHIA +225
Colorado -295 at ANAHEIM +235

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

