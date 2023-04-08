NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at UTAH OFF (OFF) Denver Minnesota 13½ (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at LA CLIPPERS…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|Minnesota
|13½
|(OFF)
|at SAN ANTONIO
|at LA CLIPPERS
|17
|(OFF)
|Portland
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-118
|Houston
|+100
|at TAMPA BAY
|-290
|Oakland
|+235
|Boston
|-154
|at DETROIT
|+130
|at CLEVELAND
|-142
|Seattle
|+120
|N.Y Yankees
|-134
|at BALTIMORE
|+114
|Toronto
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-146
|Cincinnati
|+124
|at N.Y METS
|-162
|Miami
|+136
|St. Louis
|-142
|at MILWAUKEE
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-164
|San Diego
|+138
|at COLORADO
|-142
|Washington
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-154
|at ARIZONA
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Kansas City
|+120
|Chicago White Sox
|-130
|at PITTSBURGH
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-170
|at BUFFALO
|+140
|Pittsburgh
|-178
|at DETROIT
|+146
|at DALLAS
|-138
|Vegas
|+115
|Edmonton
|-275
|at SAN JOSE
|+220
|at ARIZONA
|-146
|Anaheim
|+122
|Tampa Bay
|-146
|at OTTAWA
|+122
|at WINNIPEG
|-182
|Nashville
|+150
|New York
|-275
|at COLUMBUS
|+220
|at TORONTO
|-385
|Montreal
|+300
|Florida
|-166
|at WASHINGTON
|+138
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-260
|Philadelphia
|+215
|at BOSTON
|-137
|New Jersey
|+114
|at MINNESOTA
|-240
|St. Louis
|+195
|Calgary
|-160
|at VANCOUVER
|+132
|at SEATTLE
|-400
|Chicago
|+310
|Colorado
|-128
|at LOS ANGELES
|+106
