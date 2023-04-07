Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 7, 2023, 12:55 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Houston 2 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
Miami 6 (OFF) at WASHINGTON
at INDIANA (OFF) Detroit
at BROOKLYN 12 (OFF) Orlando
at BOSTON (OFF) Toronto
at ATLANTA (OFF) Philadelphia
Memphis 6 (OFF) at MILWAUKEE
at NEW ORLEANS (OFF) New York
at DALLAS 9 (OFF) Chicago
Golden State 3 (OFF) at SACRAMENTO
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Phoenix

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -126 at BALTIMORE +108
at MINNESOTA -124 Houston +106
Seattle -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at TAMPA BAY -230 Oakland +190
at LA ANGELS -118 Toronto +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -178 Miami +150
at PHILADELPHIA -210 Cincinnati +176
at ATLANTA -130 San Diego +110
at MILWAUKEE -162 St. Louis +136
at COLORADO -130 Washington +110
LA Dodgers -225 at ARIZONA +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -124 Texas +106
Chicago White Sox -134 at PITTSBURGH +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -180 Kansas City +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

