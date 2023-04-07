NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Houston 2 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE Miami 6 (OFF) at WASHINGTON at INDIANA 6½ (OFF)…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Houston 2 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE Miami 6 (OFF) at WASHINGTON at INDIANA 6½ (OFF) Detroit at BROOKLYN 12 (OFF) Orlando at BOSTON 1½ (OFF) Toronto at ATLANTA 9½ (OFF) Philadelphia Memphis 6 (OFF) at MILWAUKEE at NEW ORLEANS 7½ (OFF) New York at DALLAS 9 (OFF) Chicago Golden State 3 (OFF) at SACRAMENTO at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Phoenix

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -126 at BALTIMORE +108 at MINNESOTA -124 Houston +106 Seattle -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at TAMPA BAY -230 Oakland +190 at LA ANGELS -118 Toronto +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -178 Miami +150 at PHILADELPHIA -210 Cincinnati +176 at ATLANTA -130 San Diego +110 at MILWAUKEE -162 St. Louis +136 at COLORADO -130 Washington +110 LA Dodgers -225 at ARIZONA +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -124 Texas +106 Chicago White Sox -134 at PITTSBURGH +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -180 Kansas City +152

