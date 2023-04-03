TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Trump to deliver remarks | Experts weigh in | Meet the judge
The Associated Press

April 3, 2023, 12:11 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -132 at KANSAS CITY +112
at TEXAS -142 Baltimore +120
at HOUSTON -230 Detroit +190
at SEATTLE -154 LA Angels +130
Cleveland -152 at OAKLAND +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -126 N.Y Mets +108
Chicago Cubs -120 at CINCINNATI +102
Atlanta -130 at ST. LOUIS +110
at SAN DIEGO -152 Arizona +128
at LA DODGERS -240 Colorado +198

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 San Francisco +116
Minnesota -126 at MIAMI +108
Tampa Bay -174 at WASHINGTON +146
at N.Y YANKEES -174 Philadelphia +146
at BOSTON -174 Pittsburgh +146

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -134 Vegas +114
at DALLAS -196 Nashville +162
at SEATTLE -300 Arizona +240

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

