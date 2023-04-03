MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -132 at KANSAS CITY +112 at TEXAS -142 Baltimore +120 at…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-132
|at KANSAS CITY
|+112
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-230
|Detroit
|+190
|at SEATTLE
|-154
|LA Angels
|+130
|Cleveland
|-152
|at OAKLAND
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|Atlanta
|-130
|at ST. LOUIS
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-152
|Arizona
|+128
|at LA DODGERS
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-134
|San Francisco
|+116
|Minnesota
|-126
|at MIAMI
|+108
|Tampa Bay
|-174
|at WASHINGTON
|+146
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-174
|Philadelphia
|+146
|at BOSTON
|-174
|Pittsburgh
|+146
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-134
|Vegas
|+114
|at DALLAS
|-196
|Nashville
|+162
|at SEATTLE
|-300
|Arizona
|+240
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
