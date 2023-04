NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 13 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at MINNESOTA 16 (OFF) Portland at BROOKLYN 9 (OFF)…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 13 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at MINNESOTA 16 (OFF) Portland at BROOKLYN 9 (OFF) Utah Memphis 2½ (225½) at CHICAGO at NEW YORK 10 (OFF) Washington at ORLANDO 9 (224½) Detroit at SACRAMENTO 15½ (244) San Antonio at ATLANTA 3½ (242½) Dallas LA Lakers 11 (OFF) at HOUSTON Phoenix 4½ (234) at OKLAHOMA CITY at CLEVELAND 12½ (229½) Indiana at MILWAUKEE 4½ (233½) Philadelphia at DENVER 2½ (OFF) Golden State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -225 Detroit +188 at BOSTON -144 Baltimore +122 at HOUSTON -172 Chicago White Sox +144 Minnesota -158 at KANSAS CITY +134 LA Angels -172 at OAKLAND +144 Cleveland OFF at SEATTLE OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -194 at WASHINGTON +162 N.Y Mets -120 at MIAMI +102 at CINCINNATI -134 Pittsburgh +114 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF at LA DODGERS -190 Arizona +160 at SAN DIEGO -225 Colorado +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -152 San Francisco +128 Toronto OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at TEXAS -120 Philadelphia +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -128 at WASHINGTON +108 Boston -225 at ST. LOUIS +184 at CAROLINA -178 N.Y Islanders +146 Ottawa -178 at COLUMBUS +146 at PITTSBURGH -250 Philadelphia +202 New Jersey OFF at WINNIPEG OFF at TORONTO -315 Detroit +250 Los Angeles -128 at VANCOUVER +106 at CALGARY -520 Anaheim +385

