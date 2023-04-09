EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 9, 2023, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 56 39 14 2 1 81 215 134
Birmingham 57 37 16 2 2 78 217 162
Roanoke 54 31 19 3 1 67 178 152
Huntsville 53 31 19 2 1 65 184 157
Knoxville 54 31 20 1 2 65 206 185
Evansville 52 29 21 2 0 60 161 156
Fayetteville 56 26 22 8 0 60 155 166
Pensacola 57 26 25 3 3 58 183 190
Quad City 57 23 32 1 1 48 136 183
Macon 52 12 36 3 1 28 152 235
Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 3, Evansville 2

Huntsville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 4, Pensacola 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up