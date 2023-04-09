All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 56 39 14 2 1 81 215 134…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 56 39 14 2 1 81 215 134 Birmingham 57 37 16 2 2 78 217 162 Roanoke 54 31 19 3 1 67 178 152 Huntsville 53 31 19 2 1 65 184 157 Knoxville 54 31 20 1 2 65 206 185 Evansville 52 29 21 2 0 60 161 156 Fayetteville 56 26 22 8 0 60 155 166 Pensacola 57 26 25 3 3 58 183 190 Quad City 57 23 32 1 1 48 136 183 Macon 52 12 36 3 1 28 152 235 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 3, Evansville 2

Huntsville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 4, Pensacola 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

