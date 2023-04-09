All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|56
|39
|14
|2
|1
|81
|215
|134
|Birmingham
|57
|37
|16
|2
|2
|78
|217
|162
|Roanoke
|54
|31
|19
|3
|1
|67
|178
|152
|Huntsville
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|184
|157
|Knoxville
|54
|31
|20
|1
|2
|65
|206
|185
|Evansville
|52
|29
|21
|2
|0
|60
|161
|156
|Fayetteville
|56
|26
|22
|8
|0
|60
|155
|166
|Pensacola
|57
|26
|25
|3
|3
|58
|183
|190
|Quad City
|57
|23
|32
|1
|1
|48
|136
|183
|Macon
|52
|12
|36
|3
|1
|28
|152
|235
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Macon 2
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 3, Evansville 2
Huntsville 3, Quad City 1
Peoria 4, Pensacola 1
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
