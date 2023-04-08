All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|55
|38
|14
|2
|1
|79
|211
|133
|Birmingham
|56
|36
|16
|2
|2
|76
|214
|160
|Roanoke
|53
|30
|19
|3
|1
|65
|175
|150
|Knoxville
|53
|31
|19
|1
|2
|65
|204
|182
|Huntsville
|52
|30
|19
|2
|1
|63
|181
|156
|Evansville
|51
|29
|20
|2
|0
|60
|159
|153
|Fayetteville
|55
|25
|22
|8
|0
|58
|152
|164
|Pensacola
|56
|26
|24
|3
|3
|58
|182
|186
|Quad City
|56
|23
|31
|1
|1
|48
|135
|180
|Macon
|51
|12
|35
|3
|1
|28
|150
|232
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Macon 2
Knoxville 7, Roanoke 5
Evansville 2, Birmingham 1
Quad City 5, Huntsville 4
Peoria 4, Pensacola 1
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
