All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 55 38 14 2 1 79 211 133 Birmingham 56 36 16 2 2 76 214 160 Roanoke 53 30 19 3 1 65 175 150 Knoxville 53 31 19 1 2 65 204 182 Huntsville 52 30 19 2 1 63 181 156 Evansville 51 29 20 2 0 60 159 153 Fayetteville 55 25 22 8 0 58 152 164 Pensacola 56 26 24 3 3 58 182 186 Quad City 56 23 31 1 1 48 135 180 Macon 51 12 35 3 1 28 150 232 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 5

Evansville 2, Birmingham 1

Quad City 5, Huntsville 4

Peoria 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

