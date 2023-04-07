All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 54 37 14 2 1 77 207 132…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 54 37 14 2 1 77 207 132 Birmingham 55 36 15 2 2 76 213 158 Roanoke 52 30 18 3 1 65 170 143 Knoxville 52 30 19 1 2 63 197 177 Huntsville 51 30 19 1 1 62 177 151 Evansville 50 28 20 2 0 58 157 152 Pensacola 55 26 23 3 3 58 181 182 Fayetteville 54 24 22 8 0 56 147 162 Quad City 55 22 31 1 1 46 130 176 Macon 50 12 34 3 1 28 148 227 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Macon 5

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

