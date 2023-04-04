All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|55
|36
|15
|2
|2
|76
|213
|158
|Peoria
|53
|36
|14
|2
|1
|75
|203
|130
|Roanoke
|51
|29
|18
|3
|1
|63
|164
|138
|Knoxville
|52
|30
|19
|1
|2
|63
|197
|177
|Huntsville
|51
|30
|19
|1
|1
|62
|177
|151
|Evansville
|50
|28
|20
|2
|0
|58
|157
|152
|Pensacola
|55
|26
|23
|3
|3
|58
|181
|182
|Fayetteville
|54
|24
|22
|8
|0
|56
|147
|162
|Quad City
|54
|22
|30
|1
|1
|46
|128
|172
|Macon
|49
|12
|34
|3
|0
|27
|143
|221
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
