All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 55 36 15 2 2 76 213 158…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 55 36 15 2 2 76 213 158 Peoria 53 36 14 2 1 75 203 130 Roanoke 51 29 18 3 1 63 164 138 Knoxville 52 30 19 1 2 63 197 177 Huntsville 51 30 19 1 1 62 177 151 Evansville 50 28 20 2 0 58 157 152 Pensacola 55 26 23 3 3 58 181 182 Fayetteville 54 24 22 8 0 56 147 162 Quad City 54 22 30 1 1 46 128 172 Macon 49 12 34 3 0 27 143 221 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Macon 7, Quad City 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.