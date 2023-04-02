Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 2, 2023, 10:08 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 55 36 15 2 2 76 213 158
Peoria 53 36 14 2 1 75 203 130
Roanoke 51 29 18 3 1 63 164 138
Knoxville 52 30 19 1 2 63 197 177
Huntsville 51 30 19 1 1 62 177 151
Evansville 50 28 20 2 0 58 157 152
Pensacola 55 26 23 3 3 58 181 182
Fayetteville 54 24 22 8 0 56 147 162
Quad City 53 22 29 1 1 46 125 165
Macon 48 11 34 3 0 25 136 218
Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2

Birmingham 8, Macon 2

Peoria 6, Roanoke 4

Knoxville 3, Evansville 2

Pensacola 5, Huntsville 4

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

