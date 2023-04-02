All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|55
|36
|15
|2
|2
|76
|213
|158
|Peoria
|53
|36
|14
|2
|1
|75
|203
|130
|Roanoke
|51
|29
|18
|3
|1
|63
|164
|138
|Knoxville
|52
|30
|19
|1
|2
|63
|197
|177
|Huntsville
|51
|30
|19
|1
|1
|62
|177
|151
|Evansville
|50
|28
|20
|2
|0
|58
|157
|152
|Pensacola
|55
|26
|23
|3
|3
|58
|181
|182
|Fayetteville
|54
|24
|22
|8
|0
|56
|147
|162
|Quad City
|53
|22
|29
|1
|1
|46
|125
|165
|Macon
|48
|11
|34
|3
|0
|25
|136
|218
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2
Birmingham 8, Macon 2
Peoria 6, Roanoke 4
Knoxville 3, Evansville 2
Pensacola 5, Huntsville 4
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.