Shesterkin shutout helps Rangers beat Blue Jackets 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped all 20 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season and 11th of his career, and the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday night.

Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, Niko Mikkola and Vincent Trocheck scored, and Mika Zibanejad added two assists for the Rangers, who pulled two points behind New Jersey for second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Devils played at Boston on Saturday night.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 24 shots while appearing in his 150th NHL game for Columbus, which has lost six of its last seven games and remained tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the fewest points in the NHL with 56.

Despite being outshot 12-9, the first period belonged to the Rangers who had a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, courtesy of Vesey at 10:08 and Kreider 1:41 later.

After a scoreless second period in which the Rangers outshot Columbus 11-2, Mikkola put New York up by three goals five minutes into the third period with his first goal in 109 games dating back to Jan. 15, 2022.

Trocheck notched the game’s final goal with 20 seconds left.

UP NEXT

New York: Hosts Buffalo on Monday night.

Columbus: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

