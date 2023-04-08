Saint Louis City SC faces Charlotte FC in non-conference action

Charlotte FC (0-1-0) vs. Saint Louis City SC (1-0-0) Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Charlotte FC (0-1-0) vs. Saint Louis City SC (1-0-0)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis +147, Charlotte FC +173, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC plays Charlotte FC in a non-conference matchup.

Saint Louis takes the field for the second game in franchise history. Saint Louis beat Austin 3-2 in its first MLS game.

Charlotte finished 13-18-3 overall a season ago while going 3-12-2 on the road. Charlotte scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 52.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: None listed.

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured), Kristijan Kahlina (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

