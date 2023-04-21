Sabalenka beats Badosa in Stuttgart, reaches semifinals

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka came back from a set and a break down to beat…

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka came back from a set and a break down to beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Friday.

Badosa broke Sabalenka in the opening game of the second set and was leading 4-2 before the Belarusian won seven straight games to take the set and move into a 3-0 lead in the decider. Badosa recovered to 3-3 but was broken in each of her next two service games to give Sabalenka the victory.

Sabalenka beat a clay specialist for the second straight match after defeating 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejčíková on Wednesday.

Sabalenka will play either Caroline Garcia or Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.