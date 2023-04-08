EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Ruud survives Halys to…

Ruud survives Halys to face Kecmanovic in Estoril final

The Associated Press

April 8, 2023, 3:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESTORIL, Portugal (AP) — Top-seeded Casper Ruud will play for his 10th ATP title against Serbian friend Miomir Kecmanovic in the final of the Estoril Open.

They had contrasting semifinals on Saturday.

Ruud barely beat Quentin Halys of France 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) after more than two hours. Halys served 16 aces and there were no breaks in the deciding set.

Sixth-seeded Kecmanovic drubbed Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 6-1 in half the time and hasn’t dropped a set this week.

Kecmanovic will play for his second ATP singles title. He’s also in the doubles final.

Kecmanovic has beaten Ruud in both past matches but Sunday’s final will be their first meeting since 2019. ___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up