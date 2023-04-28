Rockies take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-18, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-18, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -136, Rockies +115; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to open a three-game series.

Colorado has gone 3-7 in home games and 8-18 overall. The Rockies have a 6-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has a 14-12 record overall and a 6-6 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Rockies with a .312 batting average, and has four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI. Elias Diaz is 11-for-34 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .322 for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 9-for-24 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.06 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (hand), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.