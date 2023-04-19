Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-13, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday, 3:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-13, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-3, 8.16 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -122, Rockies +103; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to stop their four-game home skid with a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Colorado is 5-13 overall and 3-6 at home. The Rockies have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Pittsburgh is 11-7 overall and 8-4 on the road. The Pirates are sixth in MLB play with 23 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant has four doubles and three home runs while hitting .314 for the Rockies. Bryant is 12-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .264 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

