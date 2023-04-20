Rockies bring 8-game losing streak into matchup against the Phillies

Colorado Rockies (5-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-11, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (5-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-11, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-2, 8.78 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Phillies: Matt Strahm (1-1, 2.13 ERA, .95 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -227, Rockies +189; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to break their eight-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 3-3 record in home games and an 8-11 record overall. The Phillies have a 4-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado is 2-7 on the road and 5-14 overall. The Rockies have gone 0-13 in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is third on the Phillies with eight extra base hits (four doubles and four home runs). Brandon Marsh is 14-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with four home runs while slugging .468. Kris Bryant is 11-for-39 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .303 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 2-8, .249 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.