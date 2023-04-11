Rockies bring 1-0 series advantage over Cardinals into game 2

St. Louis Cardinals (3-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-6) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); Rockies:…

St. Louis Cardinals (3-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-6)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -166, Rockies +143; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Colorado had a 68-94 record overall and a 41-40 record at home last season. The Rockies scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 5.4 in the 2022 season.

St. Louis has a 3-7 record overall and a 1-3 record on the road. The Cardinals have gone 0-5 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: day-to-day (forearm), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (left forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

