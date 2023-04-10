Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (3-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-6) Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0); Rockies:…

St. Louis Cardinals (3-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-6)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0); Rockies: German Marquez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -142, Rockies +120; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to start a three-game series.

Colorado went 68-94 overall and 41-40 in home games a season ago. The Rockies scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 5.4 in the 2022 season.

St. Louis went 93-69 overall and 40-41 in road games a season ago. The Cardinals pitching staff had a collective 3.79 ERA while averaging 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (illness), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (left forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

