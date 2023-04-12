Rockies and Cardinals meet to decide series winner

St. Louis Cardinals (4-7, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-7, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (4-7, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-7, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0); Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -176, Rockies +150; over/under is 13 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado is 5-7 overall and 3-3 at home. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

St. Louis is 4-7 overall and 2-3 in road games. The Cardinals have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .433.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .000 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Elehuris Montero: day-to-day (hand), German Marquez: day-to-day (forearm), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (left forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

