Rick Ware Racing tabs Smith to drive for suspended Cody Ware

The Associated Press

April 12, 2023, 1:49 PM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Zane Smith will replace suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware and drive the No. 51 Ford this weekend for Rick Ware Racing at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR suspended Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicated Ware was arrested Monday, one week after an incident that occurred at a residence in Mooresville.

He was replaced by Matt Crafton in the No. 51 Ford at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Smith will make his fifth career Cup start. He has nine career wins, including two this season, in the Truck Series.

The team has not said who would drive the No. 51 beyond Martinsville.

