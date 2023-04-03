Rendon suspension reduced to 4 games by MLB, drops appeal

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon says he is dropping his appeal after his suspension was…

Rendon spoke before the Angels opened a series in Seattle on Monday night and said the league had agreed to reduce his suspension from five games to four. The initial five-game suspension was handed down by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill earlier Monday and the appeal by Rendon was immediate.

Rendon’s suspension will begin with Monday’s game and he will sit the entire series against Seattle.

Rendon grabbed a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss at Oakland. Rendon looks to have grabbed the fan’s shirt near his chest through the bars of the railing and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.

A video showed the fan, dressed in A’s colors, approach the railing as Rendon turns toward him from the tunnel walkway below. Rendon then appears to grab the man’s shirt and ask him what he just said, accusing the fan of calling him a derogatory term before swiping at his ballcap.

Rendon said Saturday he could not comment.

