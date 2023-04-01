NEW YORK (AP) — The 20 remaining free agents: AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (1) — Robinson Chirinos, c. HOUSTON (1) —…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Robinson Chirinos, c.

HOUSTON (1) — Jason Castro, c.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Archie Bradley, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (2) — Chris Archer, rhp; Miguel Sanó, 1b.

NEW YORK (1) — Zack Britton, lhp.

OAKLAND (2) — Chad Pinder, of; Stephen Vogt, c.

TORONTO (1) — David Phelps, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Darren O’Day, rhp.

CINCINNATI (1) — Mike Minor, lhp.

COLORADO (1) — Scott Oberg, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — David Price, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Josh Lindblom, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Corey Knebel, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — José Álvarez, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Steve Cishek, rhp; Will Harris, rhp; Anibal Sánchez, rhp.

