Rashford injured in Man United’s game against Everton

The Associated Press

April 8, 2023, 9:18 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford hobbled off with an apparent groin injury late in Manchester United’s match against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England forward gestured to United’s bench that he needed to come off and was feeling the groin area in his right leg as he left the field in the 81st at Old Trafford.

United was leading 2-0.

Rashford has netted 28 goals in all competitions this season to be United’s top scorer.

United is in the middle of a busy stretch of games, with the team fighting to finish in the league’s top four and also still in the Europa League and FA Cup.

