Rangers SS Seager exits game with left hamstring tightness

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager exited Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City with left hamstring tightness…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager exited Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City with left hamstring tightness after running the bases.

Seager was running between first and second base after hitting a double into the left-field corner. He appeared to make the turn around first base cleanly, but pulled up after a few steps and gingerly went to second base.

It was the fifth game in a row for Seager to have an extra-base hit. But almost immediately after touching second base, he started going back toward the Rangers dugout even before a team got all the way out to check on him.

The team said he was still being evaluated.

Seager is the second year of a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers. He was 2 for 2 with a walk against the Royals, and is hitting .359 this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.