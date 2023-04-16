Pirates bring 2-1 series advantage over Cardinals into game 4

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-9, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-9, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -174, Pirates +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 2-1.

St. Louis is 3-6 at home and 6-9 overall. The Cardinals have a 2-7 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Pittsburgh has a 6-3 record on the road and a 9-6 record overall. Pirates hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (left forearm), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Pirates: Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.