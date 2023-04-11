Phillies face the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (4-7) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-6) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0); Phillies: Aaron…

Miami Marlins (4-7) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-6)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0); Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -157, Marlins +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia has a 3-1 record in home games and a 4-6 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .285, the best team batting average in the NL.

Miami went 69-93 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Marlins batted .230 as a team in the 2022 season with a .658 OPS.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.