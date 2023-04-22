Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies Saturday

Colorado Rockies (6-15, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-12, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:05…

Colorado Rockies (6-15, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-12, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -187, Rockies +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Philadelphia has a 4-4 record in home games and a 9-12 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .279, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has gone 3-8 in road games and 6-15 overall. The Rockies are 6-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has three doubles and three home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Kris Bryant has four doubles and three home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 11-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 1-9, .218 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.