Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies play in game 4 of series

Colorado Rockies (6-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-12, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-3, 9.82 ERA, 2.32 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -291, Rockies +239; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

Philadelphia has a 5-4 record at home and a 10-12 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Colorado has a 3-9 record on the road and a 6-16 record overall. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has three doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with five home runs while slugging .500. Kris Bryant is 10-for-36 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 1-9, .207 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (si joint/glute), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

