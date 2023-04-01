Pastrnak has hat trick, Bruins beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Pastrnak finished off his 14th career hat trick with 2:26 remaining to lift the Boston Bruins…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Pastrnak finished off his 14th career hat trick with 2:26 remaining to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

The Bruins’ 59th win of the season moved them within three games of the NHL’s all-time victory mark set by Detroit in 1996 and tied by Tampa Bay in 2019. Boston has six games remaining.

Pastrnak’s three goals gave him 56 on the season and pushed him across the 100-point plateau for the first time in his nine-year career. Charlie McAvoy scored his seventh goal and Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots as Boston won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Bryan Rust scored twice for Pittsburgh, his first multigoal game since Feb. 1, 2022, against Washington. Jake Guentzel’s 35th of the season with 7:30 left in regulation tied the score. Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots.

PREDATORS 6, BLUES 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Novak had a goal and three assists to lead the Nashville.

Luke Evangelista had a goal and two assists, Cody Glass and Colton Sissons also scored, and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, winners of two of three.

Nashville kept its slim playoff hopes alive, now three points behind Winnipeg for the Western Conference’s second wild card. The Predators have played one fewer game than Winnipeg.

Calle Rosen scored and Thomas Greiss made 29 saves for the Blues. St. Louis had won four of five, but the loss placed the Blues on the brink of mathematical elimination from the playoffs.

