Padres try to keep home win streak alive, host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-3) vs. San Diego Padres (3-2)

San Diego; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -143, Diamondbacks +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Diego went 89-73 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Padres batted .241 as a team in the 2022 season with a .700 OPS.

Arizona had a 74-88 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .385 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

