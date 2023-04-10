Padres try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Mets

San Diego Padres (5-4) vs. New York Mets (5-5) New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish…

San Diego Padres (5-4) vs. New York Mets (5-5)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0); Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -137, Padres +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the New York Mets looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

New York had a 101-61 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Mets slugged .412 with a .744 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

San Diego had an 89-73 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Padres scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

INJURIES: Mets: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib)

Padres: David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

