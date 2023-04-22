Own-goal aids Montreal in 2-0 victory over Red Bulls

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal used an own-goal by New York defender Andrés Reyes in the first half and a late…

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal used an own-goal by New York defender Andrés Reyes in the first half and a late goal by Mathieu Choinière to beat the Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night.

Montreal (2-6-0) grabbed the lead in the 25th minute thanks to Reyes and Choinière polished off the scoring in the second minute of second-half stoppage time. Montreal entered play with just three goals on the season with all of them coming in a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on March 18.

Montreal was forced to play a man down after Ilias Iliadis received a red card in the 65th minute.

The Red Bulls (1-3-5) had a 14-7 advantage in shots, but Montreal had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Sirois had three saves for Montreal. Carlos Coronel stopped five shots for New York.

The Red Bulls snapped an 11-match winless streak at Montreal last season with a 1-0 victory. New York’s only other win in Montreal was a 2-1 victory in 2012, the Red Bulls’ first season in the league.

Montreal avoided joining 2010 DC United and 2012 Toronto as the only teams to lose seven of its first eight matches.

The Red Bulls travel to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Montreal travels to play Sporting KC on Saturday.

