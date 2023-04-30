OL Reign earn comeback draw in NWSL’s 1,000th game

Megan Rapinoe and Jordyn Huitema scored in the second half to pull OL Reign into a 2-2 comeback draw on…

Megan Rapinoe and Jordyn Huitema scored in the second half to pull OL Reign into a 2-2 comeback draw on the road against Racing Louisville on Saturday.

The match at Lynn Family Stadium was the 1,000th National Women’s Soccer League regular-season game since the league began in 2013.

Louisville (0-1-4) came out with all of the energy to start the match and were rewarded with the first goal seven minutes in. Midfielder Ary Borges’ pass into the middle of the box bounced off a Reign defender and fell to forward Paige Monaghan, who took one touch before sliding it into the far post.

As the first half was wrapping up, Savannah DeMelo scored Louisville’s second goal. A Racing corner kick was punched out of the box by goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, but the ball fell to DeMelo, whose shot from outside of the box doubled Louisville’s lead.

The Reign (3-1-1) turned it around in the second half. After Huitema was taken down in the box, Rapinoe converted a penalty in the 69th minute. Four minutes later, DeMelo picked up her second yellow card for delaying a restart and was sent off.

OL Reign took advantage of the extra player, and a 90th-minute header by Huitema salvaged a draw. Tullis-Joyce ended the match with six saves.

PRIDE 3, WAVE 1

After falling behind early, goals from Mikayla Cluff, Haley McCutcheon, and Adriana gave the Orlando Pride their first win of the season.

Jaedyn Shaw scored the Wave’s lone goal in front of 16,225 fans at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Shaw opened the scoring in the 12th minute, finishing a one-touch shot on a cross from Makenzy Doniak. The 18-year-old now has three goals.

The Pride, who had scored just one goal before Saturday’s match, responded in the 26th when midfielder Cluff headed in a corner from Adriana.

A looping header to the far post from McCutcheon gave Orlando the lead in the 42nd. Viviana Villacorta assisted the goal with a ball over the top to McCutcheon. Adriana scored the Pride’s third goal in the 69th, cutting left and then right in the box before unleashing a shot to the far post. Erika Tymrak earned an assist on the play.

Orlando moved to 1-4-0 while San Diego fell to 3-2-0.

THORNS 3, ANGEL CITY 3

Goalkeeper Bella Bixby scored in stoppage time and Portland remained undefeated to start the season.

Bixby became just the second goalkeeper ever to score in the NWSL with her backheel goal as Portland (3-0-2) scrambled in the waning moments at Portland’s Providence Park.

Julie Ertz scored in the 78th minute to put Angel City (1-2-2) in front. Ertz just recently joined the Los Angeles team following a long layoff from the league because of injuries and the birth of her son.

Alyssa Thompson, an 18-year-old who was drafted by Angel City out of high school, scored in the 10th minute. Portland pulled even in the 31st when Ertz fouled Portland’s Crystal Dunn in the box and Hina Sugita converted on the penalty.

Morgan Weaver took a well-timed pass from Olivia Moultrie and scored from a tight angle to give the Thorns the lead in the 65th, but Katie Johnson pulled Angel City back into a tie with a header in the 74th.

RED STARS 1, SPIRIT 1

Bianca St-Georges’ first-half goal pulled the Chicago Red Stars into a draw and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher kept the game level with five saves.

Ashley Hatch scored in the 29th minute for Washington, finishing a penalty kick after midfielder Inès Jaurena was taken down in the box. She now has four goals in five games to start the season.

Four minutes later, St-Georges received a pass in the middle of the field. She found rookie forward Ally Schlegel to her right, who gave the ball right back to St-Georges in the box. Her one-touch shot slid behind Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, leveling the score for the home side.

The Spirit had 23 shots in the match and remained undefeated at 2-0-3, while the Red Stars moved to 1-3-1.

