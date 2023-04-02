NHRA Winternationals Results

Sunday At In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip Pomona, Calif. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Austin Prock; 3.…

Sunday

At In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip

Pomona, Calif.

Final finish order

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Mike Salinas; 7. Steve Torrence; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Josh Hart; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Krista Baldwin; 13. Doug Kalitta; 14. Ron August.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Terry Haddock; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Paul Lee; 13. Jason Rupert; 14. John Force; 15. Chad Green; 16. Jeff Arend.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Camrie Caruso; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Kyle Koretsky; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Steve Graham; 16. Jerry Tucker. Final results

Top Fuel

Justin Ashley, 3.713 seconds, 330.63 mph def. Austin Prock, 3.762 seconds, 327.43 mph.

Funny Car

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.967, 328.06 def. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.303, 211.13.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.546, 209.92 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.558, 210.44.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Joey Severance, 5.255, 272.23 def. Shawn Cowie, 14.374, 61.30.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.442, 268.22 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, 5.453, 265.64.

Competition Eliminator

Andrew Moeck, Pontiac GTO, 6.357, 220.76 def. Scott McClay, Dragster, 7.186, 183.12.

Super Stock — Anthony Bertozzi, Pontiac Grand Am, 8.983, 140.93 def. Len Schneider, Ford Thunderbird, 10.058, 131.32.

Stock Eliminator

Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.265, 120.51 def. Brian McClanahan, Camaro, 9.951, 133.18.

Super Gas

Marko Perivolaris, Checvy Camaro, 9.914, 168.35 def. Val Torres, Chevy Corvette, 9.921, 157.59.

Super Comp

Jessica Bogacki, Dragster, 8.928, 172.45 def. Logan Warr, Dragster, 8.928, 172.01.

Top Sportsman

Chris Newman, Chevy Camaro, 6.653, 208.62 def. Lance Abbott, Chevy S-10, 6.927, 196.04.

Top Dragster

Anthony Bertozzi, Dragster, 6.664, 181.96 def. Andy Spiegel, Dragster, 6.427, 201.52.

Legends Nostalgia Funny Car

Cory McClenathan, Pontiac Firebird, 4.868, 232.87 def. Tim Boychuk, Chevy Camaro, 4.895, 202.97.

Final round-by-round results

Top Fuel

First Round

Shawn Langdon, 3.740, 333.16 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.738, 327.90; Antron Brown, 3.690, 334.15 def. Doug Kalitta, 6.548, 121.98; Brittany Force, 3.690, 334.98 def. Ron August, Broke; Justin Ashley, 3.719, 329.91 def. Krista Baldwin, 5.634, 120.83; Austin Prock, 3.739, 331.53 def. Leah Pruett, 4.208, 231.60; Mike Salinas, 3.892, 322.27 def. Clay Millican, 4.148, 214.31; Steve Torrence, 3.715, 330.23 def. Josh Hart, 3.756, 326.32.

Quarterfinals

Ashley, 3.712, 329.99 was unopposed; Force, 3.729, 330.55 def. Langdon, 3.743, 331.69; Brown, 3.733, 333.91 def. Salinas, 3.769, 331.12; Prock, 3.822, 318.32 def. Torrence, 4.157, 216.55.

Semifinals

Prock, 3.734, 331.36 def. Force, 7.067, 80.14; Ashley, 3.743, 331.77 def. Brown, 3.749, 331.61.

Final

Ashley, 3.713, 330.63 def. Prock, 3.762, 327.43.

Funny Car

First Round

Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.945, 323.89 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 12.709, 68.97; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.212, 265.43 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 6.613, 100.06; Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.881, 322.19 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 7.280, 89.47; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.015, 310.55 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.341, 303.50; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.066, 317.72 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.154, 234.57; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.976, 312.86 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 8.387, 92.42; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.929, 330.07 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.941, 324.36; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.947, 325.69 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.412, 201.97.

Quarterfinals

Haddock, 4.058, 306.12 def. Wilkerson, 4.182, 250.41; Capps, 3.997, 324.44 def. Pedregon, Foul – Centerline; Hagan, 3.950, 324.67 def. DeJoria, 4.060, 269.62; Tasca III, 3.997, 321.88 def. Laughlin, 4.972, 158.20.

Semifinals

Capps, 3.987, 323.89 def. Tasca III, 4.078, 298.47; Hagan, 3.955, 326.40 def. Haddock, 4.110, 299.60.

Final

Hagan, 3.967, 328.06 def. Capps, 4.303, 211.13.

Pro Stock

Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.550, 210.70 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.550, 210.44; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.547, 210.01 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.568, 210.05; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.573, 209.65 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.553, 209.95 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.565, 210.93; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.535, 210.41 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.588, 210.31; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.532, 211.03 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.563, 209.14; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.546, 209.98 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.626, 207.46; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 209.92 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.636, 209.46.

Quarterfinals

Stanfield, 6.576, 210.67 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.595, 209.52; Caruso, 6.576, 210.24 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.566, 211.16; Glenn, 6.547, 210.80 def. Butner, 8.716, 107.48; Hartford, 6.545, 210.70 def. Enders, 6.550, 210.54.

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.573, 209.43 def. Caruso, 6.574, 209.59; Hartford, 6.558, 210.44 def. Stanfield, 6.587, 209.59.

Final

Glenn, 6.546, 209.92 def. Hartford, 6.558, 210.44.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 268; 2. Steve Torrence, 223; 3. Mike Salinas, 213; 4. Brittany Force, 204; 5. Austin Prock, 201; 6. Leah Pruett, 195; 7. Shawn Langdon, 181; 8. Doug Kalitta, 167; 9. Antron Brown, 162; 10. Tony Schumacher, 117.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 277; 2. Ron Capps, 251; 3. Alexis DeJoria, 213; 4. Robert Hight, 206; 5. Bob Tasca III, 203; 6. Chad Green, 181; 7. J.R. Todd, 153; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 138; 9. Terry Haddock, 136; 10. Blake Alexander, 126.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 235; 2. (tie) Camrie Caruso, 230; Matt Hartford, 230; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 209; 5. Bo Butner, 182; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 173; 7. (tie) Greg Anderson, 165; Kyle Koretsky, 165; 9. Mason McGaha, 161; 10. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 128, Erica Enders, 128.

