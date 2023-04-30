NHRA Schedule

March 9-12 _ AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Mike Salinas, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Troy Coughlin Jr, PSM-Gaige Herrera) March 24-26…

March 9-12 _ AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Mike Salinas, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Troy Coughlin Jr, PSM-Gaige Herrera)

March 24-26 _ Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz. (TF-Justin Ashley, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Camrie Caruso)

March 30-April 2 _ Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Justin Ashley, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Dallas Glenn)

April 14-16 _ Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas (TF-Antron Brown, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Dallas Glenn)

April 28-30 _ Circle K Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.

May 19-21 _ Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Elwood, Ill.

June 2-4 _ New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11 _ Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

Aug. 11-13 _ Menards Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 14-17 _ Pep Boys Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas

Oct. 26-29 _ Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 9-12 _ In-N-Out Burger Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Points Leaders

Through April 30

Top Fuel

1, Steve Torrence, 323. 2, Justin Ashley, 310. 3, Brittany Force, 287. 4, Antron Brown, 274. 5, Mike Salinas, 274. 6, Leah Pruett, 252. 7, Austin Prock, 233. 8, Shawn Langdon, 230. 9, Doug Kalitta, 199. 10, Josh Hart, 171.

Funny Car

1, Matt Hagan, 394. 2, Ron Capps, 289. 3, Alexis DeJoria, 278. 4, Chad Green, 252. 5, Robert Hight, 242. 6, Bob Tasca III, 239. 7, Tim Wilkerson, 231. 8, John Force, 187. 9, Cruz Pedregon, 185. 10, Blake Alexander, 178.

Pro Stock

1, Dallas Glenn, 360. 2, Troy Coughlin Jr, 309. 3, Matt Hartford, 295. 4, Camrie Caruso, 263. 5, Aaron Stanfield, 231. 6, Bo Butner III, 216. 7, Greg Anderson, 201. 8, Cristian Cuadra, 200. 9, Kyle Koretsky, 198. 10, Mason McGaha, 193.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, Gaige Herrera, 128. 2, Angie Smith, 94. 3, Chase Van Sant, 82. 4, Jianna Evaristo, 74. 5, Matt Smith, 57. 6, Eddie Krawiec, 52. 7, Ryan Oehler, 52. 8, Joey Gladstone, 51. 9, Steve Johnson, 42. 10, Chip Ellis, 34.

