NHRA-Lucas Oil Winternationals

Sunday

At In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip

Pomona, Calif.

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Mike Salinas; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Josh Hart; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Leah Pruett; 11. Krista Baldwin; 12. Ron August Jr; 13. Doug Kalitta; 14. Tony Schumacher

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Terry Haddock; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Alex Laughlin; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Paul Lee; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Chad Green; 12. JR Todd; 13. Robert Hight; 14. John Force; 15. Jason Rupert; 16. Jeff Arend

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Camrie Caruso; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Bo Butner III; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr; 9. Jerry Tucker; 10. Steve Graham; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Greg Anderson; 15. Cristian Cuadra; 16. Kyle Koretsky

Final Results

Top Fuel_Justin Ashley, 3.713 seconds, 330.63 mph def. Austin Prock, 3.762 seconds, 327.43 mph

Funny Car_Matt Hagan, 3.967, 328.06 def. Ron Capps, 4.303, 211.13

Pro Stock_Dallas Glenn, 167.51, 5.476 def. Matt Hartford, 167.47, 5.489

Top Alcohol Dragster_Joey Severance, 220.58, 4.429 def. Shawn Cowie, 65.17, 10.687

Top Alcohol Funny Car_Doug Gordon, 212.79, 4.603 def. Shane Westerfield, 212.63, 4.606

Competition Eliminator_Andrew Moeck, 176.05, 5.340 def. Scott McClay, 150.15, 5.964

Super Stock_Anthony Bertozzi, 122.27, 7.429 def. Len Schneider, 106.19, 8.349

Stock Eliminator_Kyle Rizzoli, 104.54, 8.476 def. Brian McClanahan, 107.66, 8.265

Super Comp_Jessica Bogacki, 139.04, 7.648 def. Logan Warr, 138.76, 7.657

Super Gas_Marko Perivolaris, 126.73, 8.576 def. Val Torres, 125.29, 8.549

Round-by-round

Top Fuel

Round One_Shawn Langdon, 3.740, 333.16 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.738, 327.90; Antron Brown, 3.690, 334.15 def. Doug Kalitta, 6.548, 121.98; Brittany Force, 3.690, 334.98 def. Ron August Jr; Justin Ashley, 3.719, 329.91 def. Krista Baldwin, 5.634, 120.83; Austin Prock, 3.739, 331.53 def. Leah Pruett, 4.208, 231.60; Mike Salinas, 3.892, 322.27 def. Clay Millican, 4.148, 214.31; Steve Torrence, 3.715, 330.23 def. Josh Hart, 3.756, 326.32

Quarterfinals_Justin Ashley, 3.712, 329.99; Brittany Force, 3.729, 330.55 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.743, 331.69; Antron Brown, 3.733, 333.91 def. Mike Salinas, 3.769, 331.12; Austin Prock, 3.822, 318.32 def. Steve Torrence, 4.157, 216.55

Semifinals_Austin Prock, 3.734, 331.36 def. Brittany Force, 7.067, 80.14; Justin Ashley, 3.743, 331.77 def. Antron Brown, 3.749, 331.61

Final_Justin Ashley, 3.713, 330.63 def. Austin Prock, 3.762, 327.43

Funny Car

Round One_Alexis DeJoria, 3.945, 323.89 def. Jeff Arend, 12.709, 68.97; Bob Tasca III, 4.212, 265.43 def. Jason Rupert, 6.613, 100.06; Cruz Pedregon, 3.881, 322.19 def. John Force, 7.280, 89.47; Terry Haddock, 4.015, 310.55 def. Robert Hight, 4.341, 303.50; Alex Laughlin, 4.066, 317.72 def. JR Todd, 4.154, 234.57; Tim Wilkerson, 3.976, 312.86 def. Chad Green, 8.387, 92.42; Matt Hagan, 3.929, 330.07 def. Blake Alexander, 3.941, 324.36; Ron Capps, 3.947, 325.69 def. Paul Lee, 4.412, 201.97

Quarterfinals_Terry Haddock, 4.058, 306.12 def. Tim Wilkerson, 4.182, 250.41; Ron Capps, 3.997, 324.44 def. Cruz Pedregon, 4.598, 178.66; Matt Hagan, 3.950, 324.67 def. Alexis DeJoria, 4.060, 269.62; Bob Tasca III, 3.997, 321.88 def. Alex Laughlin, 4.972, 158.20

Semifinals_Ron Capps, 3.987, 323.89 def. Bob Tasca III, 4.078, 298.47; Matt Hagan, 3.955, 326.40 def. Terry Haddock, 4.110, 299.60

Final_Matt Hagan, 3.967, 328.06 def. Ron Capps, 4.303, 211.13

Pro Stock

Round One_Troy Coughlin Jr, 167.38, 5.482 def. Kyle Koretsky, 167.36, 5.479; Erica Enders, 167.80, 5.478 def. Cristian Cuadra, 166.42, 5.495; Fernando Cuadra Jr, 166.87, 5.499 def. Greg Anderson, 167.49, 5.509; Bo Butner III, 167.43, 5.482 def. Mason McGaha, 167.22, 5.494; Dallas Glenn, 167.88, 5.467 def. Chris McGaha, 166.76, 5.513; Matt Hartford, 167.53, 5.465 def. Deric Kramer, 167.12, 5.492; Camrie Caruso, 167.28, 5.475 def. Steve Graham, 165.23, 5.540; Aaron Stanfield, 166.87, 5.490 def. Jerry Tucker, 165.58, 5.560

Quarterfinals_Aaron Stanfield, 167.01, 5.504 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr, 166.48, 5.519; Camrie Caruso, 166.83, 5.504 def. Troy Coughlin Jr, 167.51, 5.497; Dallas Glenn, 167.55, 5.479 def. Bo Butner III, 123.14, 6.765; Matt Hartford, 167.68, 5.478 def. Erica Enders, 167.12, 5.482

Semifinals_Dallas Glenn, 166.95, 5.501 def. Camrie Caruso, 166.91, 5.500; Matt Hartford, 167.24, 5.488 def. Aaron Stanfield, 166.72, 5.513

Final_Dallas Glenn, 167.51, 5.476 def. Matt Hartford, 167.47, 5.489

