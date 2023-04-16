NHRA-Four-Wide Nationals

Sunday At The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Antron Brown; 2.…

Sunday

At The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Rob Passey; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Krista Baldwin; 14. Austin Prock; 15. Justin Ashley

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. John Force; 4. Chad Green; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Jeff Diehl; 7. Blake Alexander; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Bob Tasca III; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Robert Hight; 13. Steven Densham; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Jason Rupert

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Steve Graham; 9. Jerry Tucker; 10. Camrie Caruso; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Kyle Koretsky; 13. Bo Butner III; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr; 16. Greg Anderson

Final Results

Top Fuel_Antron Brown, 3.760 seconds, 319.75 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.774 seconds, 331.04 mph; Brittany Force, 3.769 seconds, 331.69 mph; Josh Hart, 3.791 seconds, 324.90 mph

Funny Car_Matt Hagan, 3.943, 326.79 def. Tim Wilkerson, 3.969, 319.45; John Force, 4.005, 321.81; Chad Green, 4.222, 250.74

Pro Stock_Dallas Glenn, 164.19, 5.560 def. Troy Coughlin Jr, 164.17, 5.557; Cristian Cuadra, 162.82, 5.597; Deric Kramer, 163.97, 5.561

Top Alcohol Dragster_Tony Stewart, 226.01, 4.504 def. Todd Bruce, 223.91, 4.517; Chris Demke, 216.86, 4.525; Mike Coughlin, 224.10, 4.529

Top Alcohol Funny Car_Doug Gordon, 209.95, 4.661 def. Ulf Leanders, 207.78, 4.671; Brian Hough, 199.88, 4.955; Jake Guadagnolo, 197.80, 4.762

Competition Eliminator_Travis Gusso, 123.59, 7.337 def. Jeff Taylor, 154.69, 5.945

Super Stock_Brad Burton, 112.43, 7.938 def. Trey Vetter, 118.92, 7.574

Stock Eliminator_Kyle Rizzoli, 103.40, 8.580 def. John Gray, 94.83, 9.257

Super Comp_Tanner Theobald, 134.23, 7.718 def. Doug Johnson, 132.67, 7.713

Super Gas_Tom Carlson, 122.69, 8.634 def. Mark Philbrick, 124.95, 8.668

Round-by-round

Top Fuel

Quarterfinals_Leah Pruett, 3.779, 319.60; Rob Passey, 4.074, 276.69 def. Austin Prock, 4.172, 258.96; Justin Ashley, 4.211, 313.22; Mike Salinas, 3.729, 332.10; Shawn Langdon, 3.773, 324.75 def. Clay Millican, 3.828, 317.64; Krista Baldwin; Brittany Force, 3.785, 327.74 def. Antron Brown, 3.780, 321.65; Josh Hart, 3.768, 327.03; Steve Torrence, 3.814, 319.37 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.806, 324.59; Buddy Hull, 3.859, 313.80

Semifinals_Brittany Force, 3.758, 315.05; Antron Brown, 3.769, 312.71 def. Leah Pruett, 3.798, 322.34; Rob Passey; Josh Hart, 4.131, 268.76; Steve Torrence, 4.618, 187.11 def. Mike Salinas, 10.937, 68.36; Shawn Langdon

Final_Antron Brown, 3.760, 319.75 def. Steve Torrence, 3.774, 331.04; Brittany Force, 3.769, 331.69; Josh Hart, 3.791, 324.90

Funny Car

Quarterfinals_John Force, 3.979, 327.03; Alexis DeJoria, 3.967, 326.95 def. Paul Lee, 4.552, 195.14; Jason Rupert, 5.153, 159.63; Cruz Pedregon, 3.976, 327.27; Tim Wilkerson, 3.963, 322.27 def. Steven Densham, 4.767, 193.05; Matt Hagan, 3.997, 317.72; Jeff Diehl, 4.003, 303.50 def. Alex Laughlin, 4.225, 265.22; Robert Hight, 4.270, 249.58; Chad Green, 4.051, 314.61; Blake Alexander, 4.149, 249.39 def. Ron Capps, 4.469, 272.50; Bob Tasca III, 11.205, 67.24

Semifinals_Tim Wilkerson, 4.053, 310.70; Chad Green, 4.157, 293.60 def. Blake Alexander, 5.271, 141.89; Cruz Pedregon, 11.088, 72.22; Matt Hagan, 3.968, 322.81; John Force, 4.069, 321.04 def. Alexis DeJoria, 4.061, 275.90; Jeff Diehl, 4.291, 228.31

Final_Matt Hagan, 3.943, 326.79 def. Tim Wilkerson, 3.969, 319.45; John Force, 4.005, 321.81; Chad Green, 4.222, 250.74

Pro Stock

Quarterfinals_Troy Coughlin Jr, 164.09, 5.551; Cristian Cuadra, 162.98, 5.575 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr, 163.95, 5.585; Greg Anderson, 164.29, 5.570; Aaron Stanfield, 163.77, 5.570; Deric Kramer, 163.39, 5.580 def. Bo Butner III, 162.94, 5.612; Chris McGaha, 114.09, 7.093; Dallas Glenn, 164.45, 5.550; Steve Graham, 162.31, 5.603 def. Mason McGaha, 79.26, 9.315; Kyle Koretsky, 164.35, 5.570; Matt Hartford, 164.43, 5.542; Erica Enders, 163.77, 5.598 def. Jerry Tucker, 163.45, 5.594; Camrie Caruso, 73.06, 9.701

Semifinals_Deric Kramer, 162.65, 5.585; Dallas Glenn, 163.81, 5.564 def. Aaron Stanfield, 163.37, 5.601; Steve Graham, 162.47, 5.635; Troy Coughlin Jr, 164.05, 5.574; Cristian Cuadra, 163.31, 5.591 def. Matt Hartford, 164.11, 5.562; Erica Enders, 163.14, 5.620

Final_Dallas Glenn, 164.19, 5.560 def. Troy Coughlin Jr, 164.17, 5.557; Cristian Cuadra, 162.82, 5.597; Deric Kramer, 163.97, 5.561

