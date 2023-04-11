New York Mets and San Diego Padres play in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (6-5, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (6-5, second in the NL East) New…

San Diego Padres (6-5, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (6-5, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (0-0); Mets: David Peterson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -143, Padres +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0.

New York has gone 3-1 in home games and 6-5 overall. The Mets have a 5-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 6-5 record overall and a 3-2 record in road games. The Padres are fifth in the majors with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib)

Padres: David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.