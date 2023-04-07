NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 17) Times EDT (March 18) First Round Friday, March 3 Smith 100, SUNY Morrisville 50 St.…

Times EST (through March 17)

Times EDT (March 18)

First Round

Friday, March 3

Smith 100, SUNY Morrisville 50

St. John Fisher 80, Marymount (Va.) 72

Mary Washington 69, Roger Williams 60

DeSales 78, Mitchell 60

Trinity (Conn.) 58, Notre Dame (Md.) 43

Cortland 62, Saint Vincent 51

Gust. Adolphus 84, Ohio Wesleyan 68

Wis.-Whitewater 69, Webster 50

Transylvania 58, Rhodes 45

Millikin 76, Emory 70

Wis.-Oshkosh 58, Wash. & Lee 55

Ohio Northern 54, Berea 43

Loras 68, Knox 56

Trine 79, WashU 69

Messiah 47, Bridgewater St. 43

NYU 71, Greensboro 54

Chris. Newport 89, Brooklyn 52

Elizabethtown 79, Stevens 68

Wartburg 57, Baldwin Wallace 43

Hope 82, St. Norbert 61

Trinity (Texas) 79, Texas-Dallas 62

Hardin-Simmons 77, Redlands 60

Skidmore 62, Johns Hopkins 59

Tufts 72, Merchant Marine 57

Babson 69, Maine Maritime 44

SUNY New Paltz 63, Gettysburg 47

Marietta 61, Eastern Conn. St. 57

Ithaca 58, La Roche 42

UChicago 63, Northwestern-St. Paul 48

Whitman 85, Wis.-Eau Claire 81, 3OT

Rhode Island Col. 67, Rowan 59

Scranton 64, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 45

Second Round

Saturday, March 4

Smith 65, St. John Fisher 64

Mary Washington 75, DeSales 69

Trinity (Conn.) 64, Cortland 59

Wis.-Whitewater 68, Gust. Adolphus 63

Transylvania 71, Millikin 59

Ohio Northern 71, Wis.-Oshkosh 60

Trine 60, Loras 54

NYU 62, Messiah 39

Chris. Newport 65, Elizabethtown 55

Wartburg 81, Hope 67

Trinity (Texas) 88, Hardin-Simmons 69

Tufts 59, Skidmore 50

Babson 76, SUNY New Paltz 66

Marietta 44, Ithaca 42

UChicago 56, Whitman 54

Rhode Island Col. 62, Scranton 55

Third Round

Friday, March 10

Smith 68, Mary Washington 65, OT

Trinity (Conn.) 63, Wis.-Whitewater 56

Transylvania 67, Ohio Northern 43

NYU 66, Trine 49

Chris. Newport 60, Wartburg 51

Tufts 65, Trinity (Texas) 52

Babson 73, Marietta 59

Rhode Island Col. 64, UChicago 56

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 11

Smith 63, Trinity (Conn.) 46

Transylvania 79, NYU 63

Chris. Newport 72, Tufts 56

Rhode Island Col. 60, Babson 47

Semifinals

Saturday, March 18

Transylvania 76, Smith 65

Chris. Newport 56, Rhode Island Col. 51

Championship

Saturday, April 1

Transylvania 57, Chris. Newport 52

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.