NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

First Round
Friday, March 10
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. 84, Elizabeth City St. 60
Shippensburg 87, West Virginia St. 83
Charleston (W.Va.) 69, Gannon 65
West Chester 80, California (Pa.) 67
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth 66, Southern Nazarene 50
Minnesota St. 83, Central Mo. 81
Pittsburg St. 74, Neb.-Kearney 54
Mo. Southern St. 75, Augustana (S.D.) 74
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption 71, Dominican (N.Y.) 49
Bentley 53, Le Moyne 39
Southern N.H. 65, St. Thomas Aquinas 44
Jefferson 74, Daemen 47
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland 72, Malone 65
Trevecca Nazarene 65, Michigan Tech 63
Drury 71, Lewis 60
Grand Valley St. 81, Ky. Wesleyan 77, OT
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa 82, Tuskegee 64
Lee 63, Lynn 52
Eckerd 79, Nova Southeastern 73
Union (Tenn.) 58, Valdosta St. 52
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
Angelo St. 70, West Tex. A&M 65
UT Tyler 73, Colo. Sch. of Mines 63
Lubbock Christian 62, Texas Woman’s 55
Black Hills St. 61, Regis (Colo.) 57, OT
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba 57, UNC Pembroke 40
Clayton St. 65, Lenoir-Rhyne 48
Wingate 72, UNG 53
Ga. Southwestern 92, USC Aiken 66
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills 87, Cal Poly Pomona 61
Mont. St. Billings 69, Cal State LA 66
Azusa Pacific 71, Western Wash. 53
Cal St. San Marcos 86, Central Wash. 74
Second Round
Saturday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. 107, Shippensburg 76
West Chester 73, Charleston (W.Va.) 60
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth 86, Minnesota St. 70
Mo. Southern St. 73, Pittsburg St. 64
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption 62, Bentley 47
Jefferson 62, Southern N.H. 49
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland 73, Trevecca Nazarene 49
Grand Valley St. 61, Drury 53
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa 73, Lee 51
Eckerd 64, Union (Tenn.) 57
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
UT Tyler 71, Angelo St. 61
Lubbock Christian 66, Black Hills St. 48
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba 75, Clayton St. 49
Ga. Southwestern 81, Wingate 64
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills 77, Mont. St. Billings 66
Cal St. San Marcos 75, Azusa Pacific 67
Third Round
Monday, March 13
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. 88, West Chester 63
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth 77, Mo. Southern St. 76
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption 62, Jefferson 57
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland 61, Grand Valley St. 58
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa 76, Eckerd 53
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
UT Tyler 67, Lubbock Christian 64, 2OT
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba 75, Ga. Southwestern 65
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills 73, Cal St. San Marcos 51
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 20
At Dallas
Ashland 81, UT Tyler 72
Glenville St. 78, Tampa 68
Minn. Duluth 61, Assumption 41
Catawba 77, Cal St. Dom. Hills 70
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 22
Ashland 76, Glenville St. 67
Minn. Duluth 70, Catawba 59
Championship
Saturday, April 1
Ashland 78, Minn. Duluth 67
