NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR Thursday, March 16 At Value City Arena Columbus, Ohio St. John’s 66, Purdue 64 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Tennessee Tech 79, Monmouth (NJ) 69 Wednesday, March 15 At Purcell Pavilion South Bend, Ind. Mississippi St. 70, Illinois 56 At Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif. Sacred Heart 57, Southern U. 47 SEATTLE 4 First Round Friday, March 17 At Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif. Stanford 92, Sacred Heart 49 Mississippi 71, Gonzaga 48 At Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa Georgia 66, Florida St. 54 Iowa 95, SE Louisiana 43 Saturday, March 18 At Moody Center Austin, Texas Louisville 83, Drake 81 Texas 79, East Carolina 40 At Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, N.C. Colorado 82, Middle Tennessee 60 Duke 89, Iona 49 Second Round Sunday, March 19 At Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif. Mississippi 54, Stanford 49 At Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa Iowa 74, Georgia 66 Monday, March 20 At Moody Center Austin, Texas Louisville 73, Texas 51 At Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, N.C. Colorado 61, Duke 53, OT At Climate Pledge Arena Seattle Regional Semifinals Friday, March 24 Louisville 72, Mississippi 62 Iowa 87, Colorado 77 Regional Championship Sunday, March 26 Iowa 97, Louisville 83 GREENVILLE 2 First Round Saturday, March 18 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Indiana 77, Tennessee Tech 47 Miami 62, Oklahoma St. 61 At The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, Pa. Florida Gulf Coast 74, Washington St. 63 Villanova 76, Cleveland St. 59 Friday, March 17 At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. Michigan 71, UNLV 59 LSU 73, Hawaii 50 At Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City Princeton 64, NC State 63 Utah 103, Gardner-Webb 77 Second Round Monday, March 20 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Miami 70, Indiana 68 At The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, Pa. Villanova 76, Florida Gulf Coast 57 Sunday, March 19 At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. LSU 66, Michigan 42 At Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City Utah 63, Princeton 56 At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Regional Semifinals Friday, March 24 Miami 70, Villanova 65 LSU 66, Utah 63 Regional Championship Sunday, March 26 LSU 54, Miami 42 GREENVILLE 1 First Round Friday, March 17 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C. South Carolina 72, Norfolk St. 40 South Florida 67, Marquette 65, OT At Purcell Pavilion South Bend, Ind. Mississippi St. 81, Creighton 66 Notre Dame 82, S. Utah 56 At Xfinity Center College Park, Md. Arizona 75, West Virginia 62 Maryland 93, Holy Cross 61 Saturday, March 18 At Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles Oklahoma 85, Portland 63 UCLA 67, Sacramento St. 45 Second Round Sunday, March 19 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C. South Carolina 76, South Florida 45 At Purcell Pavilion South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame 53, Mississippi St. 48 At Xfinity Center College Park, Md. Maryland 77, Arizona 64 Monday, March 20 At Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles UCLA 82, Oklahoma 73 At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 25 South Carolina 59, UCLA 43 Maryland 76, Notre Dame 59 Regional Championship Monday, March 27 South Carolina 86, Maryland 75 SEATTLE 3 First Round Friday, March 17 At Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, Va. Virginia Tech 58, Chattanooga 33 S. Dakota St. 62, Southern Cal 57, OT Saturday, March 18 At Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn. Toledo 80, Iowa St. 73 Tennessee 95, Saint Louis 50 At Value City Arena Columbus, Ohio North Carolina 61, St. John’s 59 Ohio St. 80, James Madison 66 At Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, Conn. Baylor 78, Alabama 74 UConn 95, Vermont 52 Second Round Sunday, March 19 At Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, Va. Virginia Tech 72, S. Dakota St. 60 Monday, March 20 At Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee 94, Toledo 47 At Value City Arena Columbus, Ohio Ohio St. 71, North Carolina 69 At Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, Conn. UConn 77, Baylor 58 At Climate Pledge Arena Seattle Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 25 Virginia Tech 73, Tennessee 64 Ohio St. 73, UConn 61 Regional Championship Monday, March 27 Virginia Tech 84, Ohio St. 74 FINAL FOUR At American Airlines Center Dallas National Semifinals Friday, March 31 Iowa 77, South Carolina 73 LSU 79, Virginia Tech 72 National Championship Sunday, April 2 Iowa vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.