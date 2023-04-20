COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Live Radio
Home » Sports » NBA Sixth Man Voting

NBA Sixth Man Voting

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 7:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Malcolm Brogdon, Boston 60 35 3 408
Immanuel Quickley, New York 34 49 9 326
Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee 6 10 37 97
Norman Powell, LA Clippers 0 1 21 24
Malik Monk, Sacramento 0 3 13 22
Tyus Jones, Memphis 0 1 7 10
Austin Reaves, LA Lakers 0 1 6 9
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana 0 0 2 2
Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers 0 0 1 1
Christian Wood, Dallas 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up