NBA Sixth Man Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Malcolm Brogdon, Boston
|60
|35
|3
|408
|Immanuel Quickley, New York
|34
|49
|9
|326
|Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee
|6
|10
|37
|97
|Norman Powell, LA Clippers
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Malik Monk, Sacramento
|0
|3
|13
|22
|Tyus Jones, Memphis
|0
|1
|7
|10
|Austin Reaves, LA Lakers
|0
|1
|6
|9
|Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Christian Wood, Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
