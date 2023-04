No. 8 seeds that beat No. 1 seeds since the NBA started a 16-team playoff format with the 1983-84 season.…

No. 8 seeds that beat No. 1 seeds since the NBA started a 16-team playoff format with the 1983-84 season.

1994 — Denver over Seattle

1999 — New York over Miami

2007 — Golden State over Dallas

2011 — Memphis over San Antonio

2012 — Philadelphia over Chicago

2023 — Miami over Milwaukee

