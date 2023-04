NBA Play-In Glance

All Times EDT PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND Tuesday, April 11 Eastern Conference Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Western Conference Minnesota at…

All Times EDT

PLAY-IN

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, April 11

Eastern Conference

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Eastern Conference

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Friday, April 14

Eastern Conference

Chicago/Toronto winner at Atlanta/Miami loser, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Oklahoma City/New Orleans winner at Minnesota/L.A. Lakers loser, 9:30 or 10 p.m.

