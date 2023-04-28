NBA conference semifinal preview capsules

Preview capsules for the NBA’s conference semifinals: EASTERN CONFERENCE No. 2 BOSTON CELTICS (57-25, 4-2) vs. No. 3 PHILADELPHIA 76ERS…

Preview capsules for the NBA’s conference semifinals:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 2 BOSTON CELTICS (57-25, 4-2) vs. No. 3 PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (54-28, 4-0)

Season series: Celtics, 3-1.

Schedule: Monday at Boston, Wednesday at Boston, Friday at Philadelphia, May 7 at Philadelphia, May 9 at Boston, May 11 at Philadelphia, May 14 at Boston.

Story line: With top-seeded Milwaukee eliminated in the first round by Miami, the winner of this series between longtime rivals emerges as the favorite to represent the East in the NBA Finals. For Boston, that would be a second straight trip after falling to Golden State last year. Philadelphia hasn’t played for the title since 2001 and last won it in 1983.

Injury watch: Joel Embiid missed the final game of Philadelphia’s victory over Brooklyn with a sprained right knee. By sweeping the series, the 76ers gave their All-Star center plenty of rest, but it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to return to start the series.

Numbers of note: This is the 22nd playoff meeting between the Celtics and the 76ers franchise, most in NBA history. … Embiid averaged 36.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in four games against the Celtics this season. He had 52 points on 20-of-25 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds when the Sixers avoided a season sweep with a 103-101 home victory on April 4. Jaylen Brown averaged 21.7 points and Jayson Tatum managed just 21 per game against Philadelphia.

Prediction: Even if Embiid is healthy, the Celtics are just a little bit better. Boston in 7.

No. 5 NEW YORK KNICKS (47-35, 4-1) vs. No. 8 MIAMI HEAT (44-38, 4-1)

Season series: Knicks, 3-1.

Schedule: Sunday at New York, Tuesday at New York, May 6 at Miami, May 8 at Miami, May 10 at New York, May 12 at Miami, May 15 at New York.

Story line: Miami’s upset of top-seeded Milwaukee set up another series between teams that were once fierce rivals. They met four straight years in the playoffs from 1997-2000, with the Knicks winning the last three. Their 1999 victory, like the Heat’s victory over the Bucks, came in the No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup and sent the Knicks on the way to becoming the lowest seed to reach the NBA Finals.

Injury watch: All-Star forward Julius Randle did little when the Knicks returned to practice Friday after reinjuring his left ankle in the clinching victory over Cleveland. But starting guard Quentin Grimes practiced fully after missing the final two games of that series with a bruised shoulder.

Numbers of note: Jimmy Butler averaged 37.6 points in the first round and the Heat scored 124 per game, both tops in the playoffs thus far. … The Knicks are in the second round for the first time since 2013 and haven’t reached the Eastern Conference finals since 2000. … This is just the third time a series matches teams seeded No. 5 or lower. No. 5 Utah and No. 8 Denver met in 1994, and No. 6 Houston and No. 7 Seattle squared off in 1987.

Prediction: Butler seems to be on too much of a roll to stop now. Heat in 6.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 DENVER NUGGETS (53-29, 4-1) vs. No. 4 PHOENIX SUNS (45-37, 4-1)

Season series: Tied, 2-2.

Schedule: Saturday at Denver, Monday at Denver, May 5 at Phoenix, May 7 at Phoenix, May 9 at Denver, May 11 at Phoenix, May 14 at Denver.

Story line: Denver is the No. 1 seed in the West — and, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, doesn’t enter this series as the favorite. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Suns have that distinction, probably in some part because Phoenix went 2-0 with Durant in the lineup against Denver late in the season. Durant is a matchup nightmare for anyone, and his teams — Oklahoma City, Golden State, Brooklyn and now Phoenix — are 16-4 in his last 20 appearances against the Nuggets. Denver has two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, another matchup nightmare, and now he and the Nuggets will get a chance to prove a lot of doubters wrong.

Injury watch: Both teams are relatively healthy.

Numbers of note: Denver went 14 for 49 from 3-point range in the last two games against Phoenix, both losses. … It’s a rematch of a Christmas game from this season. Denver won that one 128-125. … Jokic averaged 31 points, 16.5 rebounds and 12 assists vs. the Suns, while Aaron Gordon averaged 22 points and Jamal Murray averaged 21. … Devin Booker shot 38% vs. the Nuggets this season.

Prediction: Huge stakes for both teams. Home court wins out in a thriller of a series. Denver in 7.

